Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Trading Down 5.2%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.84. Approximately 631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25.

About Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

