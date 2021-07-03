Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Holdings Lowered by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,744 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.52% of Artius Acquisition worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $17,188,000. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 794,498 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,406,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,496 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,522,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,177,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 546,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AACQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Artius Acquisition Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

