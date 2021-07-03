Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 984,957 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,469,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Snap were worth $233,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $262,462,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,995,814 shares of company stock worth $246,878,968 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. 10,762,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,925,669. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

