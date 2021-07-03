Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,295,993 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,998,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,295,993 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $706,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 580.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,342,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,083,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

