Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 127,678 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,678 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.51% of Veeva Systems worth $202,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $316.12. The company had a trading volume of 332,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.53 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,317. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

