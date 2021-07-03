Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,479,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 400,945 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,060,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $444.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

