Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 263,556 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 767,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,556 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Netflix were worth $400,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.