Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 2,355,505 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $498,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,624,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,230,000 after buying an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 328,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,763. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

