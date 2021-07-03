Arion (ARION) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Arion has a market capitalization of $33,360.23 and $19.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00127756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00169231 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,692.13 or 1.00356882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,205,082 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

