Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 4,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 88.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

