Argentex Group Plc (AGFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 13th

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:AGFX opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Friday. Argentex Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.
About Argentex Group
