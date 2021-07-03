Argentex Group Plc (AGFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 13th

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AGFX opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Friday. Argentex Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

