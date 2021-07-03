Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after buying an additional 619,727 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

