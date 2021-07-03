Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.9% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 391,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

