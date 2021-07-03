Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

