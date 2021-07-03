Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arch Resources is going to benefit from the development of longwall in the Leer South mine as it will lead to the production of high-quality coking coal at low prices and aid the company to meet the demand for high-quality coal from global customers. Arch Resources will also benefit from long-term coal supply contracts. It has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations. However, Arch Resources’ shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Emission-related awareness is pushing back coal as a fuel source in comparison with clean natural gas and renewable sources, which in turn is hurting the company. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and shutdown of coal-based power generation plants are also adversely impacting demand. Arch Resources’ decision to terminate the joint venture with Peabody will impact its prospects.”

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 292,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $898.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $61.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Resources (ARCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.