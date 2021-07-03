ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Sold by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions comprises approximately 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 529,252 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,160,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 110,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 858,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 561,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,137. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

