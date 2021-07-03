APYSwap (APYS) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $372,792.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00140018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00169324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.44 or 1.00025992 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,002,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

