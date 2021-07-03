Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Omkaram Nalamasu Sells 51,000 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

