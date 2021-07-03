Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

AMAT opened at $138.16 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,855 shares of company stock worth $66,265,555 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

