Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of APPN opened at $134.18 on Friday. Appian has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Appian by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Appian by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

