APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,898 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $42,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,517 shares of company stock worth $26,011,347 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $186.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

