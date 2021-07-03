APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 200,838 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,838 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.37% of Xylem worth $59,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

