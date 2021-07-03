APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 193,464 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,464 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $59,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.83. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

