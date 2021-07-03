APG Asset Management N.V. Has $54.19 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,367 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.20% of Zillow Group worth $54,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,393 shares of company stock worth $8,193,296. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Shares of Z stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 603.00 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.