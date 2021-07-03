APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,796 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Humana worth $45,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $451.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.95. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

