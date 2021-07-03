APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $48,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 54.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $248.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $248.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

