Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Purchases £49,700 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

APF opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £298.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

