Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.45 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $12,618.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

