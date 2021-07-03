Analysts Set Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT at $7.25

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

PLYA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. 685,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,466. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,735,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,390,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

