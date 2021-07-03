Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price at $73.80

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,109,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.32. Perficient has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.