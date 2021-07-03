Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $68.11

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $20,106,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $46.05. 444,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,514. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -307.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

