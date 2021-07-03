Analysts Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Target Price at $17.80

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,209. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

GDYN traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,913. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

