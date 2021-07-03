Analysts Set Expectations for Zymergen Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) – William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Zymergen in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of ZY stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.