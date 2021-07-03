Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $65.29

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

