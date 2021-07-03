Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target at $21.03

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.03.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,722,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

VLRS opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

