Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT at $1.94

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTEGF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

BTEGF stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.