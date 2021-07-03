Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.61. 754,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,105. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

