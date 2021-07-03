Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,208. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.41, a P/E/G ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

