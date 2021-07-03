Analysts Expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Post $2.69 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. NRG Energy posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after buying an additional 131,366 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after buying an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

