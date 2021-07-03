Analysts Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

HTBX stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 343,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.76. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.