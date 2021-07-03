Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.48). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of EVFM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259,755 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

