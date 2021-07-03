Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRS. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 242,524 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after acquiring an additional 318,607 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

