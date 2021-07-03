Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.43. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.26. 1,415,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

