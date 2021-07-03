Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce $445.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.10 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $416.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

