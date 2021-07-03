Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce $44.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.79 million to $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $347.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $417.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $338.29 million, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $485.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,471. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,975,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,946,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 727,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3,953.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 417,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 407,244 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

