Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce $44.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.79 million to $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $347.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $417.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $338.29 million, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $485.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,471. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,975,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,946,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 727,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3,953.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 417,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 407,244 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.