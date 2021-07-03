Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.91. 1,776,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,591,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 184,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 142,336 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

