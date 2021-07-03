Analysts Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.13. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGTI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.38. 591,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,777. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

