Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of AMPE opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,394 shares of company stock worth $300,113. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,522,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

