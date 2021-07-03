Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.70. 1,943,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,309. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

