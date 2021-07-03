American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 239,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $532.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

